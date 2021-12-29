Flossbach Von Storch AG Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,792 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.28% of Philip Morris International worth $413,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

