Flossbach Von Storch AG Makes New $17.97 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 56,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $416.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

