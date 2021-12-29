Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,193 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.28% of Activision Blizzard worth $168,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 110.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,097,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,879 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

