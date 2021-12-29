Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $61.02 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $61,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $612.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $643.25 and its 200 day moving average is $586.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $271.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

