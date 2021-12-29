Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 15,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.