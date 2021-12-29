FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Shares Up 2.7%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of FirstRand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

