FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 363,193 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 40,063.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 29,647 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

