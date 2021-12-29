First Personal Financial Services Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Walmart by 581.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 132,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 93,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

