First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $254.02 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.08 and a 200 day moving average of $215.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.