First Personal Financial Services Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,781,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 50,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.11. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $58.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.