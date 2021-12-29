First Personal Financial Services Buys 5,582 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.