First Personal Financial Services Acquires 720 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Waste Management by 94.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 16.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Waste Management by 114.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.56. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

