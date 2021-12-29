First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. 507,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,387. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $1,375,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

