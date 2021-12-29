First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.