Financial Survey: Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithia Motors and Jiuzi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $13.12 billion 0.68 $470.30 million $33.69 8.71 Jiuzi $7.98 million 4.07 N/A N/A N/A

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 4.67% 26.99% 10.55% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Lithia Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Lithia Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithia Motors and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 1 1 4 0 2.50 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithia Motors currently has a consensus target price of $428.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.78%. Given Lithia Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford. The Import segment composes of automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan, and Volkswagen. The Luxury segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus. The company was founded by Walt DeBoer and Sidney B. DeBoer in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

