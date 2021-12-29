Financial Contrast: LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) vs. Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42% Sema4 N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LifeStance Health Group and Sema4, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00

LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.36%. Sema4 has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.40%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Sema4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Sema4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 14.00 -$13.13 million N/A N/A Sema4 N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A

LifeStance Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Summary

Sema4 beats LifeStance Health Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

