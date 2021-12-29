Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 41,843 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,843 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,776 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,801,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,428 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

