Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 15,806 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 33,791.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 75,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 405,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

