Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 734 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,801,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 65,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 79,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

