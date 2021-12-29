Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $105.61 and a 1 year high of $105.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67.

