Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $235.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.59.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

