Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

