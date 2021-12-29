Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 344,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after buying an additional 331,094 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $122.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08.

