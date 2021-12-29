Filecoin (FIL) Hits One Day Volume of $619.77 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and approximately $619.77 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $34.94 or 0.00073311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.22 or 0.07878656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,690.44 or 1.00057129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 143,043,423 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

