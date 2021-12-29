Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on FERGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

FERGY stock remained flat at $$119.49 during midday trading on Friday. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

