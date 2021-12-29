Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on FENC. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

FENC opened at $4.18 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

