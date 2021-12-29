FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.98 Million

Brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to post $139.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the lowest is $137.90 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $572.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $574.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $560.72 million, with estimates ranging from $541.95 million to $569.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

FBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lifted their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NYSE:FBK opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after buying an additional 67,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after buying an additional 148,593 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

