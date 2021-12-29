FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $492.16

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $492.16 and last traded at $492.16, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $487.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.20 and a 200-day moving average of $397.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

