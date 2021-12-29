Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.56. 4,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,178,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

