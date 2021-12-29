Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.83

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 43481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPGY. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

