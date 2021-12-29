Experian (LON:EXPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,679.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,679 ($49.46) and last traded at GBX 3,674 ($49.39), with a volume of 154905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,572 ($48.02).

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.11) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.41) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.98) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,108.33 ($41.78).

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,433.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,183.70. The company has a market cap of £33.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

