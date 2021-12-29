Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,171 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $186.98 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day moving average is $191.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

