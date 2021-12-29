Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,405 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,807 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of F5 Networks worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $247.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.21. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $247.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.09.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

