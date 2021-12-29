Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,000 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

