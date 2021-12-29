Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Etsy were worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Etsy by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,892,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,520 shares of company stock worth $78,071,940 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.45. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.