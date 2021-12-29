Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

NYSE ETD opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.