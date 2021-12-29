Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $14.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

NYSE ESS opened at $349.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total value of $5,895,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

