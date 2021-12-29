Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 34.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $838.01 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $808.06 and a 200-day moving average of $815.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.