eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Hits $0.0017

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $14,579.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.