eosDAC Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $14,175.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About eosDAC

EOSDAC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

