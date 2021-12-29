Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 243,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

TRDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($9.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($8.91).

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

