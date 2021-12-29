Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Up to $17.02

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $17.66. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 217 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.60.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($9.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($8.91).

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

