EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Down 59.6% Over Last Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 62.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 59.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $38,094.26 and approximately $16.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007066 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

