Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,205.63 ($29.65).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,300 ($30.92) to GBX 2,400 ($32.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.95) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($31.86) to GBX 2,400 ($32.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.30), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($354,025.77). Also, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($27.60) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($100,787.15).

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,679 ($22.57) on Wednesday. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,128.50 ($15.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($33.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.85 billion and a PE ratio of 72.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,846.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

