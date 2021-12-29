Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Gap Down to $5.04

Shares of Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.85. Enjoy Technology shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 881 shares.

ENJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enjoy Technology Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.