Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.63. 4,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 593,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESMT. KeyCorp began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

