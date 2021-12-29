Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.63. 4,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 593,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESMT. KeyCorp began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.