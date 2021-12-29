Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.30

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 34.30 and last traded at 34.30, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at 34.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of 26.93.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $398,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $5,514,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $11,084,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

