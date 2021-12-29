Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call Sells 10,000 Shares

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 97,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,744. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

