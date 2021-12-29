Emera (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.28

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$63.28 and last traded at C$63.17, with a volume of 127622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMA shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.63.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

