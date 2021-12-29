Eli Lilly and (LLY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Eli Lilly and is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $311.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Eli Lilly and is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2021 – Eli Lilly and is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $262.00 to $301.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $262.00 to $301.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Eli Lilly and is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,834. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $266.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.46.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

